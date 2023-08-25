Family Fun

Marionettes will get monstrously merry at this ‘Hallowe'en Spooktacular'

The fall favorite returns to the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in September.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Natalie Hadland

What to Know

  • "Hallowe'en Spooktacular" at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater
  • Highland Park
  • Sept. 16 through Nov. 5, 2023 (select dates); $25 per person, kids 2 and under are admitted free

Strings are often seen when Halloween gets close.

Think of the stringy insides of a pumpkin, the gooey guts that must be scraped out just before you have a completed jack o'lantern.

Strings of caramel and other delicious confections are frequently drizzled atop autumn-inspired desserts, and spying some strings of orange lights on a porch as a fall night falls?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That, too, is a common and colorful sight.

But some of the best-known Halloween-y strings in town may be found on York Boulevard, the quaint home to the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.

The imagination-driven organization, which features thousands of fanciful puppets, including many characters that have been around for decades, always takes time to celebrate the spooky season.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Dining 5 hours ago

Hatch chile lovers, enjoy an afternoon of ‘Roasting & Toasting' in Tustin

Weekend 21 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: BBQ Day at Smorgasburg LA

And on Sept. 16, the troupe's "Hallowe'en Spooktacular" returns for a monstrously marvelous multi-week run (on select dates, we should note).

"From a tap-dancing Frankenstein's monster to newly updated Dracula's lair to a retro alien invasion, 'Hallowe'en Spooktacular' is now a certified fan favorite show for all ages and a wonderful way to welcome in Halloween festivities, including audience participation in Theater’s costume parades beginning in October!" promises the theater.

Over 100 adorable and sort-of-slightly eeky puppets will appear in the spectrally sweet show, a playful performance that inventively employs lights, music, narration, and, of course, the incredible talents of the on-stage puppeteers.

This event does sell out, and definitely around the weekends and close to Halloween. So no more stringing you along: You can find tickets here to one of Southern California's most charming, not-too-intense celebrations of the season.

This article tagged under:

Family FunHalloweenHighland Park
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us