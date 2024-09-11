Ahoy! The 40th Annual Maritime Festival sets sail for Dana Point

What to Know 40th Annual Maritime Festival at the Ocean Institue in Dana Point

Sept. 13-15

Tall ships, cannon battles, the Pirate and Mermaid Ball, the Peddler's Village, and other sea-and-be-seen events are on the schedule

Events are ticketed and tickets are available at the festival website; a few offerings, like the Pirates Adventures Shows, are free to see

Say "Dana Point" and "September" to sea-adoring Southern Californians and a tall ship might suddenly cruise through their imaginations, the sort of stately vessel seen nowadays at the cinema and inside storybooks.

But such mast-huge, prow-powerful works of art have a tradition of calling upon Dana Point just before summer concludes, giving landlubbers the chance to witness a cannon battle, pirate-led high jinks, and splashy performances led by mermaids.

The 40th Annual Maritime Festival comes ashore at the Ocean Institute from Sept. 13-15, and there are more events than a schooner has sails.

Well, even if that is a bit of poetry, the three-day festival is packed with ocean-inspired offerings: The Sails 'N Ales Kick-off Party starts the weekend off Sept. 13, while Mermaid Swim Shows, the School for Scallywags, and the Cannon Battles — the "thrilling reenactments of naval skirmishes" — fill out the schedule.

But there's more ye olde sights and sounds to savor at the maritime-themed merriment: A Mermaid Breakfast, Pirate Adventure Shows, a Peddler's Village, and the Salty Seadogs Saloon will add flair to the festivity.

It's a festivity that boasts engaging pursuits for younger visitors, too; Sailor's Camp has the hands-on activities while Lil' Lads Landing is the place for crafts, educational booths, and more.

In fact, the Maritime Festival is very much about supporting the future: The funds raised from the Pacific-adjacent party will help support the Ocean Institute's Adopt-A-Class program, "which has been instrumental in providing thousands of children with the opportunity to explore the ocean in ways they never imagined."

Tickets for specific events, from Sails 'N Ales to the Cannon Battles, are available on the Ocean Institute website. Cannon Battles will happen daily, but other happenings may only occur on a single day or evening; be sure to check the schedule and ticket details.