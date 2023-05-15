Metrolink's Big, Bring-Your-Bike Deal Is on a Multi-Day Roll

What to Know Bike to Work for Free Week

May 15-19, 2023

Show with your bike and enjoy a gratis trip on the SoCal rails

Employing a variety of modes of easy get-around-a-tude during any particular weekday is pretty standard for many people.

We're not saying you're rollerskating to a local ferry to take a daily cruise across a bay, though surely there are those quirky commuters out there who happily take this trip on the regular.

But taking your bike on a train, all to have it handy when you disembark? That's a common practice throughout Southern California and well beyond.

To celebrate those cyclists that have an affinity for the rails, Metrolink is offering several days of free rides for those who show up with their bicycles.

It's all to celebrate Bike Month, an occasion that is perfectly timed with May's milder character.

The passenger rail service "... supports initiatives like Bike Month to help protect our environment through clean transportation options while contributing to a healthier Southern California."

How does the Bike to Work for Free initiative work?

Simply show up at your local Metrolink station from May 15 through 19, 2023 with your bike at your side and enjoy a complimentary ride.

There are further details on the Metrolink site, as well as information on the service's partnership with LOCALE magazine, one that involves an Alpha Murph e-bike giveaway.

Be sure to check out the special happening at the Burbank-Downtown station on the morning of May 17 for Bike Month freebies and information, too.