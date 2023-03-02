Mickey's Toontown Reopens Soon, With a Tasty Cavalcade of New Treats in Tow

What to Know Toontown Treats at Disneyland Park

Hearty fare, like the Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over, is on the new line-up for the land, as are sips like the Picnic Time Watermelon Lemonade

Toontown reopens on March 19, 2023, but visitors can enjoy Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, which opened in the cartoon-tastic land on Jan. 27

The cuisines, foodstuffs, and over-the-top treats merrily depicted in a classic cartoon?

You never know if a cute character is going to devour a hamburger that's as tall as a skyscraper or a cookie they plucked off a tree.

So designing new desserts and delights for Mickey's Toontown, the animation-inspired land at Disneyland park? You can bet that the goodies would have to possess panache, and oodles of oomph, and flavors that are as fanciful as the fanciful worlds created by pen and ink.

The renovated theme park land, which has been closed for nearly a year for refurbishments, will reopen on March 19, 2023 (Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway debuted at the end of Jan. 27, coinciding with the kick-off of the Disney 100th anniversary celebrations).

Eager to see some of the fresh and fantastical tastes of Toontown? The Happiest Place on Earth just unveiled a few eatable, sippable, and adorable selections below.

David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort Picnic Time Watermelon Lemonade (Café Daisy, Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, watermelon premium syrup, and watermelon gummies. Available beginning March 19, 2023. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over (Café Daisy, Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) -pepperoni, mozzarella, and provolone with tomato sauce. Gluten-friendly options offered upon request. Available beginning March 19, 2023. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Spring Garden Wrap (Café Daisy, Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - plant-based offering combining romaine and quinoa into a wrap with a creamy lemon dressing and toasted pumpkin seeds accompanied with house-made chips. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Perfect Picnic Basket (Good Boy! Grocers, Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - guests can choose three snack items including Cuties Mandarin Orange, yogurt smoothie, applesauce, granola bar, gluten allergy-friendly fig bar and more. Also included is a choice between a small DASANI water or Minute Maid Juice Box. Perfect Picnic Blanket sold separately. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Specialty Cold Brrr-ew (Café Daisy, Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - caramel Mudslide Cold Brew from Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. with sea salt and whipped topping. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)