Disneyland

Mickey's Toontown Reopens Soon, With a Tasty Cavalcade of New Treats in Tow

The exuberant land will be "animated" once again, following a major renovation, later in March; check out some of the cheery chow and sips set to debut then.

By Alysia Gray Painter

David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

What to Know

  • Toontown Treats at Disneyland Park
  • Hearty fare, like the Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over, is on the new line-up for the land, as are sips like the Picnic Time Watermelon Lemonade
  • Toontown reopens on March 19, 2023, but visitors can enjoy Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, which opened in the cartoon-tastic land on Jan. 27

The cuisines, foodstuffs, and over-the-top treats merrily depicted in a classic cartoon?

You never know if a cute character is going to devour a hamburger that's as tall as a skyscraper or a cookie they plucked off a tree.

So designing new desserts and delights for Mickey's Toontown, the animation-inspired land at Disneyland park? You can bet that the goodies would have to possess panache, and oodles of oomph, and flavors that are as fanciful as the fanciful worlds created by pen and ink.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The renovated theme park land, which has been closed for nearly a year for refurbishments, will reopen on March 19, 2023 (Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway debuted at the end of Jan. 27, coinciding with the kick-off of the Disney 100th anniversary celebrations).

Eager to see some of the fresh and fantastical tastes of Toontown? The Happiest Place on Earth just unveiled a few eatable, sippable, and adorable selections below.

David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort
Picnic Time Watermelon Lemonade (Café Daisy, Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, watermelon premium syrup, and watermelon gummies. Available beginning March 19, 2023. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over (Café Daisy, Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) -pepperoni, mozzarella, and provolone with tomato sauce. Gluten-friendly options offered upon request. Available beginning March 19, 2023. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Spring Garden Wrap (Café Daisy, Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - plant-based offering combining romaine and quinoa into a wrap with a creamy lemon dressing and toasted pumpkin seeds accompanied with house-made chips. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Perfect Picnic Basket (Good Boy! Grocers, Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - guests can choose three snack items including Cuties Mandarin Orange, yogurt smoothie, applesauce, granola bar, gluten allergy-friendly fig bar and more. Also included is a choice between a small DASANI water or Minute Maid Juice Box. Perfect Picnic Blanket sold separately. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Specialty Cold Brrr-ew (Café Daisy, Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - caramel Mudslide Cold Brew from Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. with sea salt and whipped topping. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Daisy’s Dressed-up Dog (Café Daisy, Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - all-beef foot-long hot dog, chili-cheese sauce, mac and cheese, and parmesan potato crispies with house-made chips. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland Jan 27

Peek Inside Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, Disneyland's Newest Attraction

California 22 hours ago

Snow at Disneyland? Videos Show White Stuff Falling at Happiest Place on Earth

This article tagged under:

DisneylandAnaheimfood and drink
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us