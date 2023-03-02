Mickey's Toontown Reopens Soon, With a Tasty Cavalcade of New Treats in Tow

Hearty fare, like the Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over, is on the new line-up for the land, as are sips like the Picnic Time Watermelon Lemonade
Toontown reopens on March 19, 2023, but visitors can enjoy Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, which opened in the cartoon-tastic land on Jan. 27
The cuisines, foodstuffs, and over-the-top treats merrily depicted in a classic cartoon?
You never know if a cute character is going to devour a hamburger that's as tall as a skyscraper or a cookie they plucked off a tree.
So designing new desserts and delights for Mickey's Toontown, the animation-inspired land at Disneyland park? You can bet that the goodies would have to possess panache, and oodles of oomph, and flavors that are as fanciful as the fanciful worlds created by pen and ink.
The renovated theme park land, which has been closed for nearly a year for refurbishments, will reopen on March 19, 2023 (Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway debuted at the end of Jan. 27, coinciding with the kick-off of the Disney 100th anniversary celebrations).
Eager to see some of the fresh and fantastical tastes of Toontown? The Happiest Place on Earth just unveiled a few eatable, sippable, and adorable selections below.