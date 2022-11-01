Military Tribute Days Begin at Knott's Berry Farm

What to Know Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

Military Tribute Days are happening Monday-Thursday from Nov. 1-17, Veterans Day (a Friday in 2022), and Monday-Thursday from Nov. 28-Dec. 15

$19.99 admission, plus taxes and fees; purchase online or at a Knott's Berry Farm ticket booth; up to five guests may also enjoy the discounted admission

Finding the opportunity to show sincere gratitude?

It's something that Southern California's legendary theme parks do in numerous memorable ways, throughout the calendar.

And one of the oldest of the coaster-filled, ride-sweet theme parks, Knott's Berry Farm, spends much of November, and several December days, too, expressing thanks to those who serve.

That "thank you" comes in the festive form of Military Tribute Days, an appreciation-filled offer that spans several weeks, and, of course, Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

So how do these sweet annual savings work at the world-famous Buena Park destination? "Active, Retired, and Veteran U.S. Military Personnel may receive discounted admission to Knott's Berry Farm for themselves and up to 5 guests during Military Tribute Days," says the park's site.

That discounted admission is $19.99 per person, plus taxes and fees.

Some Military Ticket Offices may also be offering discounted tickets for $20, if they are participating in the offer.

There are a few things to know, including the dates — Monday-Thursday from Nov. 1-17, Veterans Day (a Friday in 2022), and Monday-Thursday from Nov. 28-Dec. 15 — and the fact that the military member must be present for ticket purchases. ("Spouses and children are not eligible to purchase these tickets without the military member present," is the word from the park.)

There are more topics addressed and questions answered on this page, so do take time to review everything before making your purchase.

Knott's Scary Farm and Knott's Spooky Farm have both bid their frightful and fun farewells, but there are still other holiday happenings in the whimsical works at the theme park. Knott's Merry Farm opens on Nov. 18, with a caboodle of fa, la, la festivities on the schedule.