Movies, Treats, Dance, Art: SoCal Honors Hispanic Heritage Month

Finding ways to join the ebullient and meaning-filled festivities that dance, paint, applaud, sing, dine, and delight us during National Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins on Thursday, Sept. 15?

You may only need to call upon your favorite museum, restaurant, or cultural center to experience the flavors, history, and art of the annual celebration, which will conclude on Oct. 15.

Take a look at the convivial collection of Southern California festivities, foodstuffs, displays, and tribute-filled happenings now...

The Pacific Wheel: Santa Monica Pier's largest and sparkliest attraction will shine for "the culture, contributions, and heritage of American people whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America" on Sept. 15, from sunset to half past midnight. It's free to see, online or in person.

El Pollo Loco: The restaurant company is kicking off its month-long #MoreThanTacos campaign at La Plaza Cocina on Sept. 13. Look for TikTok collaborations and special dishes shared via the company's social media throughout National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Wallis Annenberg Center: The Beverly Hills-based stage welcomes Mambo Kings and Camille Zamora on Oct. 13 for an evening of "classic Zarzuela arias, tangos, boleros, and other musical treasures from Spain, Cuba, and The Americas."

Aquarium of the Pacific: The beautiful, weekend-long Baja Splash Cultural Festival returns to the Long Beach aquatic institution on Sept. 24 and 25. At the heart of the happening are educational programs and booths with a focus on the environment, along with a lovely line-up of music and dance performances.

Casa Vega: The vivacious Ventura Boulevard landmark will be holding a happy and hallowed host of events through the month, including a Mexican Independence Day Fiesta on Sept. 16, with proceeds benefiting No Us Without You, "a non-profit charity that seeks to provide food security to undocumented back-of-house staff and their families that was created in 2020 as a result of the pandemic."

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden: An afternoon poetry reading spotlighting the Arcadia destination's "Six Word Blooms Papel Picado and Poetry Exhibition" will take place on Sept. 18, with an eye-catching emphasis on the marvelous Mexican tradition.

RUNWAY Playa Vista: Savor joyful get-moving sounds and free salsa dancing lessons as Latin Nights take the stage every Friday night in September. The lessons begin at 5:30 p.m., so do arrive early.

Beverly Center: Look for a number of artworks around the mall's Grand Court "honoring the richly diverse cultures of the Hispanic diaspora," pieces created by LA artist Kasey Jones. Paint the City Peaceful is a partner on the project, which launches on Sept. 14.

Sprinkles: The SoCal-started company is featuring the La Gloria cupcake, a treat that's part of the bakery's Female Chef Series, through Sept. 25. Acclaimed chef Claudette Zepeda's celebratory caramel-deep confection takes its yummy notes from Mexico's famous Glorias candies.

El Capitan Theatre: Enjoy a return engagement of Disney and Pixar's hit animated film "Encanto" at the Hollywood movie palace from Sept. 16 through 22, with something especially ebullient in store: Mirabel will appear live on stage at each screening.

MainPlace Mall: The Santa Ana shopping center will host a free gathering on Sept. 17, one filled with mariachi music, folklorico dance performances in the Macy's Court area. The merriment takes place from noon to 3 o'clock.