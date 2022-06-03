National Donut Day Is the Icing on Our Week

We may not be in the treatiest season, not when you look at late October, or the time around Christmas, but the start of June?

There's a summer-has-started feel in the air, and changing up how we chow down often begins when June gets jumping.

And jumping into the season o' fun snackage gets easier on June 3, which happens to be one of the most decadent of the official food holidays.

It's National Donut Day, an occasion we connect with on a deeper level around Southern California, which is home to some of the most classic cruller shops and jelly doughnut joints around.

Your favorite stop-by might be doing a doughnut discount on Friday, June 3, for several dough-centered, frosting-fabulous spots will be stirring up the savings.

At Randy's Donuts? Every customer can snag a complimentary classic doughnut from 6 a.m. through noon, at all Randy's locations, including the iconic location in Inglewood, the one topped with the gargantuan goodie seen frequently on screen.

Oh yes: This is a "no purchase necessary" kind of giveaway, too.

Randy's also has a brand-new Pride Flag Donut, available throughout Pride Month, if you'd like to purchase one for $3.35. Part of each pride-themed pastry sold will help the Los Angeles LGBT Center and LGBTQ Center of Orange County.

Eager to send someone some Primo's Donuts, but they don't live in the area? The beloved Sawtelle shop, which also has a newer Westwood Village location, is shipping nationwide through Goldbelly.

And sweet: You can score $20 off your first purchase by using the code GOLDB3LLYIT.

Doughnut-knowing pro Ian Cabrera will be helming a tasting at Carr Workplaces DTLA at The Bloc on the morning of National Donut Day, if you'd like to swing by and try a few bites (it's free, but you'll want to register).

And at Salt & Straw? There's a special collaboration with The Salty Donut, just in time for June 3, with a quartet of "unreal" doughnut-inspired ice creams adding flavor to the fanciful holiday.