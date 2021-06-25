National Food Truck Day Just Drove Up, On-the-Go Snackers

What to Know June 25, 2021 is the 6th annual National Food Truck Day

Roaming Hunger is asking people to visit a local food truck during National Food Truck Day (or through June 27, the close of the week)

A number of food trucks will offer deals on the spotlight occasion

Have you been hoping to reconnect with a favorite food truck?

Perhaps the mobile kitchen that used to stop outside your office building each Wednesday or the one you'd see at the north end of your neighborhood farmers market with some regularity?

Reconnecting with foodie favorites seems to be a major theme for the summer of 2021.

But you may need to do a little sleuthing to track down the lobster or fry or vegan truck you used to adore, if their schedule has changed (or, indeed, if your days look a little different right now).

And an ideal day to play the grub-seeking gumshoe? June 25, which is National Food Truck Day.

June 25 also happens to be a Friday in 2021, which, really, is just about the most food-trucky weekday, all told.

There are over 30,000 food trucks in the U.S., says Roaming Hunger, an organization that keeps tabs on the food truck industry. And many of those on-the-roll food-makers will have deals or promotions on June 25, or, indeed, June 27, if you want to think of this savory span as National Food Truck Week.

Will your #1 truck do something special for June's final Friday and the snackiest occasion of the early part of summer?

Find where they are today and pay a visit to the window, to say "hey" while ordering that poutine or crepe or burger or nachos you constantly crave.

"This year is about celebrating the individual stories of the men and women that make up the mobile food industry," says Ross Resnick, Founder and CEO of Roaming Hunger.

"These entrepreneurs are local heroes in their communities, and many of their stories are heartwarming and inspiring. We're inviting everyone to go out and make National Food Truck Day about supporting these amazing small businesses that make life delicious for us every single day."

Queue up at the window you know so well, peruse the chalkboard menu to scan for your must-eats, and then decide if it'll be pizza, onion rings, cupcakes, or all of the above.