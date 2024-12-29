Step into 2025 at these SoCal New Year's Eve celebrations

The end of an old year and the start of something fresh is always an auspicious and celebratory moment, the sort of occasion that requires a bit of extra fizz, a few extra baubles, and plenty of dash and flash (in equal measure).

But when you put something else on top of all of this, like the fact that we're now at the midpoint of a decade? That is auspicious-y to the max, and making the most of Dec. 31, 2024 will be on the minds of many revelers.

Home parties, and the swirl around the Rose Parade, will be the festive focus for several Southern Californians as the year winds down, as will finding the biggest and brightest parties on New Year's Eve.

Hotels across the regions will turn up the "Auld Lang Syne" spirit, and clubs, bars, and restaurants, too, but if you'd like to be at "The Biggest Free New Year's Eve Celebration on the West Coast!," you'll want to make for Gloria Molina Grand Park in DTLA.

It's the NYELA Countdown, our own huge, heart-of-the-city celebration.

This is the outdoor party with the way-cool projections on the side of City Hall; live entertainment, a "Food Truck Frenzy," and activities festoon the evening-long roster.

The year-ending, year-starting spectacular begins at 8 p.m. and concludes thirty minutes into 2025 (so, yep, 12:30 a.m.).

Nearby — well, a few blocks away, and also near a Metro stop — is The Biltmore's big to-do, a vintage-tinged soirée with plenty of throwback flair. The aura is "Golden Age" glamour, so don your flapper-esque fringe or '50s-era gown, and bask in the "characters, cocktails & music" at the landmark hotel.

And speaking of Metro? Rides are free New Year's Eve, so hop on a train and make your way around the city, and home, Dec. 31.

Another major player on the let's-wrap-up-the-year scene is the Queen Mary, where a Champagne toast is part of your ticket, and the chance to bask in the glow of fireworks.

The sky show begins with the new year, and the fact that this all happens at the water ups the romantic vibes.

And if you're seeking a daytime happening that's made for the youngsters? Discovery Cube Los Angeles will again mark Noon Year's Eve, with two daytime balloon drops Dec. 31.

Note that this is at the Sylmar location of the science center, not Santa Ana, and advance tickets? You'll want them.

Happy 2025, Southern California!