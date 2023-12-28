New Year's Eve will be, like, totally rad at this '80s-themed brewery bash

What to Know Angel City Brewery Presents: No Cover New Years 80s Edition

Sunday, Dec. 31; the party begins at 11 a.m.; enjoy a complimentary midnight toast

'80s karaoke with a live band, '80s-esque eats, and a caricature artist are part of the Arts District-based bash

We don't haul around paper calendars on New Year's Eve as a rule, nor any other day of the year. We have time-trackers on our devices, after all, though we do often long for large and readable calendars that festively feature kittens, sailboats, or sunsets.

But here's why calendar consultation is not required on the final day of the year: We most definitely know what year is next, and consulting a cute kitten calendar isn't necessary, sad as that may be.

That said, the years may go through the merry mix-up machine on Sunday, Dec. 31, at least at Angel City Brewery & Public House where the 1980s will, like, totally rule over several celebratory hours.

Does that mean that it won't be 2024 when the clock strikes midnight? Could 1984 or '85 be next, those storied and over-the-top years when lace gloves, neon hair clips, and acid-washed everything ruled?

Well, maybe not; time, after all, marches forward, but we can revisit the gnarliest and neon-iest decade at the Arts District brewhouse in the hours before 2024 officially makes its appearance.

Angel City Brewery Presents: No Cover New Years 80s Edition, a multi-hour party that will feature live band karaoke, "delicious 80s-inspired food," and a caricature artist, too.

Attendees are invited to don leg warmers and other touchstones of the eye-popping era, so pop your collar and wear two belts, or even three, and a skinny piano tie is always key.

A complimentary toast at midnight is also on the schedule.

Do you need to wear your '80s-ish best to attend?

You don't, but you likely have something amazing, outlandish, and totally tubular in the back of the closet, clothes handed down to you by your parents or, yes, your own favorite pieces, treasures from the decade when shoulder pads, statement necklaces, and scrunchies ruled.