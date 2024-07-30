Delicious $5 dining deals abound at the OC Fair

What to Know OC Fair at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa

The fair is running through Aug. 17, Wednesdays through Sundays; advance ticket purchase is required

Enjoy $5 "Taste of the Fair" selections daily before 4 p.m.

Nibbling, crunching, and chowing down upon absolutely every goodie at the OC Fair isn't a possibility in one stomach-growling go, even if you start early in the day and wrap up after dark.

Sampling every single savory and sweet snack on the menu of the colossal county fair may even be impossible over the course of a month; that's how long the Costa Mesa spectacular runs, though, yes, it is shuttered on Mondays and Tuesdays.

But what a lover of quirky fair eats can do is jump into one of the OC Fair's most popular and enduring deals: "Taste of the Fair."

Past years have seen the "Taste of the Fair" offers pop up solely on Thursdays with a selection of interesting eats; in recent years, those dishes have been priced at $4.

But things, of course, do change, even at a charming event that possesses a strong sense of nostalgia.

The dishes and drinks on the special 2024 menus are now a dollar more, but there are far more opportunities to try all the foods you'd like to, for "Taste of the Fair" is now happening daily before 4 o'clock.

That's right: While Thursday is a grand day to visit the fair — call it "Friday's Friday," if you like — it is no longer the only day of the week where a fairgoer may enjoy some serious savings on food and beverages.

Some of those flavorful, get-'em-daily $5 food and drink specials include a small cup of street corn at the Corn Shack and a small Flamin' Hot Pickle Pizza at Enzo's Pizza.

Eager to peruse the whole palate-tempting line-up? The full 2024 "Taste of Fair Food" roster is right here, with plenty of pickles-centered snacks, classic desserts, and cool-down confections making the list.