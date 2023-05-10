‘Off the 405,' The Getty Center's Free Summer Concert Series, Returns Later in May

What to Know "Off the 405," The Getty Center's summer music series, is back in late May

Free entry; advance tickets are required; parking is additional ($20 before 3 p.m., $15 after 3 p.m., $10 after 6 p.m.)

SPELLLING is up first on May 20 with Makaya McCraven appearing on June 24; Etrain de L'Aïr, Rahill, and Alabaster DePlume will grace the stage in the later part of summer

Whether the late spring and long evenings of summertime hold some sort of ensorcelled patent on the concepts of starlit, shimmer, and twilight-induced enchantment is unknown.

What is known, however, is that A) music is magical and B) museums are meaningful and C) an uplifting evening experiencing both, for free, is the sort of moment you retell for years to come, with little prompting required.

Surely there are many Southern Californians who happily relive, again and again, the time they spent "Off the 405."

That's the snappy handle for The Getty Center's free music shows, the started-in-2009 series that shimmers, under the just-emerging stars, over a handful of warm-weather nights.

And "Off the 405" will be beautifully back at the Brentwood bastion of ideas and imagery for five festive nights.

The main headline, beyond the enticing fact that this is indeed a pay-nothing enterprise, is that advance tickets are required. They'll be released "three weeks prior to each concert," so do keep an eye on the shows you'd like to attend.

On the luminous line-up? SPELLLING, Makaya McCraven, Etrain de L'Aïr, Rahill, and Alabaster DePlume will each take the al fresco stage for a memorable music-centered spectacular. Synth-y flows, jazzy joy, rollicking rocking, and delicious songcraft are all on the menu.

"Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, explore The Getty Center's, current exhibitions, bring a picnic, or purchase food and beverages onsite before the show begins" is the wise suggestion.

While your concert ticket is complimentary, do make plans to pay for parking (prices drop as the day progresses, with parking after 6 p.m. priced at $10).

There's also a "Pay Once, Park Twice" deal if you'd like to call upon The Getty Villa in Malibu on the same day.