On Your Marx for This New Year’s Day Laughfest

What to Know Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

The Aero Theatre in Santa Monica

$12 for the double feature

Whatever you do on New Year's Day is what you'll do a lot of during the year, or so the saying goes.

Whether or not you take such old chestnuts to heart or not, you can get behind the fact that a few smiles on the first day of the year, and a couple of guffaws and chortles, can't be a bad thing.

Laughing into the next decade is rather a good thing, in fact, and a pair of Marx Brothers classics will help mavens of mirth find their sweet spot on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

For American Cinematheque will again screen the screwball-y adventures of the cheeky comedians, as the cinema-loving group has done for several years running now.

The laff-a-minute movies? Get ready to hold your sides lest they split: "A Night at the Opera" and "A Night in Casablanca."

The introduction to the funny ha-ha films? Look for Andy Marx, Groucho Marx's grandson, to be at The Aero Theatre in person.

It's an afternoon affair, too, if you've got to see the Rose Parade in the morning, or simply want to catch an extra hour of snoozing after a high-spirited New Year's Eve.

After all, the Marx Brothers were famed for their high spirits, and bringing a touch of their zaniness to 2020 seems like a fine prescription for a grin-filled new year.