Order From a Caruso Eatery, Help Restaurant Employees

What to Know Take out or pick-up at several eateries located at three Caruso properties

Half of the proceeds will be donated to the California Restaurant Association Foundation (CRAF), the organization behind Restaurants Care

Participating venues may be found at The Grove, Americana at Brand, and Palisades Village (see list below)

You're cooking at home these days, and exploring what's in the cupboard, and giving your pantry a long and deep look.

But sometimes? A zazzy pasta pops into your mind, or a beautifully crafted burger, or the sort of well-made supper that feels more than a little special.

While outdoor dining is temporarily paused around Los Angeles, there are still opportunities to order a takeout meal, or to have some great, locally made dishes delivered.

And if you go with a specific Caruso eatery, a restaurant that's located at The Grove, The Americana at Brand, or Palisades Village, your meal will come a side of something that's especially meaningful: The knowledge that you're helping out a restaurant organization that is helping restaurant workers during the time of the pandemic.

It's part of the real estate and hospitality company's dedication to giving back, an effort that just began on the Friday following Thanksgiving.

And here is how it works: Order takeout or delivery from one of nine select restaurants located at the three aforementioned shopping destinations and know that 50% of the proceeds will go to Restaurants Care, a program overseen by the California Restaurant Association Foundation.

Where to go to make sure the charitable contribution is automatically paid forward from your bill?

The participating restaurants include Blue Ribbon Sushi, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, Bourbon Steak Los Angeles, Deluca's Italian Deli, Emilia, Hank's, Ombra, The Fountain Bar, and Trattoria Amici.

As for the end date for this give-back campaign?

It remains open-ended, but be sure to order from one of the venues soon if you're eager to help the mission of Restaurants Care in a kind show of support for local restaurant employees.