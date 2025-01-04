Hurry up and stand still: ‘Pageant of the Masters' tryouts are just ahead

What to Know Pageant of the Masters Open Casting Call

Laguna Beach

The summertime stage spectacular is seeking volunteers for "Gold Coast: Treasures of California," its 2025 production

Tryouts are Jan. 10-12

A new Family Fun Fest on Jan. 12 will features food trucks, games, art activities, and more

There really is no slow-it-down-now setting in early January nor a switch we can flip in order to ease our speed.

Many people are moving directly from the ho, ho, ho and go, go, go mode of the holiday season to the get-it-started sprint of the new year.

But you may want to pause, catch your breath, and hold still — extremely still — over the second weekend of January.

That's when the annual tryouts for Pageant of the Masters, the summertime stage phenomenon that has become famous around the world, take pose-ready place.

The emphasis there is on "pose," of course. The venerable pageant, which will mark its centennial in less than a decade, is all about talented volunteers "striking a pose" inside celebrated artworks.

If this have been on your gotta-try-that list, make for Laguna Beach on Jan. 10, 11, or 12 to show of your statue-like stuff.

Should you be selected, you'll want to be available throughout a good chunk of the summer. The 2025 pageant will glitter from July 5 through Aug. 29, and we do mean "glitter": The theme is "Gold Coast: Treasures from California."

"People volunteer at the Pageant of the Masters because it's more than just being part of a production — it's about becoming part of a family," said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

"It's a chance to connect with the community, celebrate art and history, and contribute to a tradition that inspires thousands every year. It's a one-of-a-kind experience."

Adding to the audition ebullience? A new Family Fun Fest, set for Jan. 12, will feature food trucks, DJ tunes, the Bizarre Bazaar, and a look at props and costumes from past pageants.

"This is the first time the Pageant has ever offered an event like 'Family Fun Fest' during Casting Call, and we couldn't be more excited," shared Ms. Higuchi.

"We hope this new addition will encourage people to come out, have fun, and get involved in this unique production — truly reflecting the spirit of our community."

Get the tryout times, details, and everything you need to know to try your hand — or pose — at becoming part of the world-famous Pageant of the Masters.