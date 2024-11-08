Pasadena Humane celebrates ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month' with free adoptions

What to Know November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

Pasadene Humane is waiving adoption fees on cats and dogs "five years or older" throughout the month

361 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena

A microchip and spaying/neutering is included

Puppies and kittens? Talk about sweet, kissable, squishable love: Just holding a little happy wriggler close to your heart can raise the spirits.

But something that is also spirit-raising in a deeper and different way Connecting with a senior dog or cat on a loving and permanent level.

Their wriggling days may be winding down — though not always, for wriggling with delight can be a lifelong pursuit for some dedicated pets — but a senior pet's layered history and time-earned tenderness can be among their incredible calling cards.

Pasadena Humane takes time each November to honor those bundles of love that boast lengthier backstories and, quite often, a chill approach to life. It's Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and, as in years gone by, the Raymond Avenue animal center will waive adoption fees for senior cats and dogs.

This means that you'll pay $0 to adopt a cat or dog "five years or older," with a microchip and spaying or neutering included.

"These lovable pets may be seasoned in years, but they're young at heart and ready for new adventures!" promises the staff.

Among the reasons a person should consider adopting a senior pet, according to Pasadena Humane? The pup or feline may "already have some training" and "may have a calm temperament."

And, it's true: They're "often overlooked by adopters," making the November campaign to place senior pets in homes even more poignant and important.

You can stop by the center, which has a terrific gift shop brimming with pet goods, to meet senior pets every day of the week.

And happening across the street in Pasadena's Central Park on Nov. 9 and 10? The free Jackalope Art Fair, which, yes, welcomes pets on leashes.