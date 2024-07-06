Pasadena Humane will waive adoption fees for larger pups during ‘Big Dog Summer'

What to Know Big Dog Summer at Pasadena Humane

July 11-25, 2024

Adoptions fees will be waived for canines weighing 40 pounds or more

If you've ever been lucky enough to meet a hound that majestically masqueraded as a horse — ultra-long legs, a colossal carriage, and a sweet and sizable snout — you might carry a general image of what a large dog might look like.

And while horse-like hounds are some of the most splendid animals around, it is a Fido-fun fact that large dogs come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, with flappy or pointy ears, long or short tails, and coats in every color.

Pasadena Humane wants to celebrate those pups that possess presence via a warm-weather, warm-hearted promotion: Big Dog Summer.

Big Dog Summer has a big vision and big goals: The Raymond Avenue-based animal center will waive adoption fees for pooches that weigh 40 pounds or more, beginning on July 11.

The two-week to-do is all about shining a light on those dogs that don't find homes quite as easily as the more petite pups that pass through Pasadena Humane.

"Big dogs make up a vast majority of the canines in our shelter and are often overlooked by adopters," said Pasadena Humane President & CEO Dia DuVernet.

"Consequently, shelters throughout our area have an excess of big dogs. If you are considering adopting, now is a great time, with a lot of dogs who will be happy to meet you."

A complimentary health exam is part of the adoption process; your new bestie will also be "up to date on vaccines," spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

If you can't adopt right now, consider fostering a big dog; a Pasadena Humane volunteer or staff member will have all of the information you need, so trot over, with all of the majesty of a large and noble hound, soon.