A Rose Parade-inspired pet adoption celebrates ‘Roses and Wet Noses'

What to Know Roses and Wet Noses Pet Adoption Event

Pasadena Humane

Through Dec. 31, 2024

The Raymond Avenue animal center will waive adoption fees for pooches that are 40 pounds or more

It isn't all that unusual to come across an adorable animal romping in a garden, the sort of sunny stretch that is filled with shrubs, butterflies, and all sorts of flowers.

But a related sight that is rather more rare? A huge, flower-covered vehicle devoted to dogs, cats, and the cute critters that need a forever home.

Such a remarkable roll does exist, however: It's the Pasadena Humane float, the one that is regally rolls on New Year's Day in the Rose Parade.

The 2025 float, movingly dubbed "Welcome Home," is being prepared in the weeks ahead of the world-famous event, but there's a way you can play an important role in the float's mission well before the parade begins: Meeting a new forever friend at the Raymond Avenue animal center.

Pasadena Humane's annual promotion "Roses and Wet Noses" is paying tribute to the 136th Rose Parade, and the "Welcome Home" float, by waiving adoption fees on larger dogs.

If you adopt a dog that is 40 pounds or more through Dec. 31, Pasadena Humane will waive the fees.

Roses may smell sweet, but this kind-of-heart push to place pups with loving people is about as sweet as sweet things get.

Your cutie will be microchipped and spayed or neutered; all of the "age-appropriate vaccines" will have been administered, too, before you whisk your hound home.

The animal center shares the fact that the majority of Pasadena Humane's canine residents are large dogs.

"With the holidays upon us, there's no better time to give a shelter dog the gift of a forever home," said Dia DuVernet, Pasadena President & CEO.

"Our hope is that all of our big dogs will be watching the Rose Parade from the comfort of their new families' living rooms."

Eager to enjoy the parade alongside your pup? Stop and smell the roses now: This site has all of the dogly details about the parade-inspired adoption promotion.