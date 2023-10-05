Pasadena Humane's free ‘Wildlife Day' will offer talks, vendors, and kid activities, too

What to Know Wildlife Day is Oct. 8

The free event at the Pasadena shelter is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; reserve your spot in advance via the Pasadena Humane site

Experts from the Pasadena Audubon Society and other groups will discuss our local critters; look for talks, kid activities, and more

The City Nature Challenge, which inspires nature lovers to fan out across Southern California over several spring days each year, as well as numerous "bio blitz" events, can inspire us to ponder those wild neighbors that live just beyond our garden gate...

... and sometimes within our yard, too, or even our homes (yep, we're talking to you, little busy house spiders).

But there are other opportunities to get up on the issues surrounding the wild animals that call our region home, including a special Wildlife Day at Pasadena Humane.

The three-hour event will include activities for kids, a vendor marketplace (the items will be inspired by wildlife), giveaways, and appearances by ambassador animals.

Talks to enhance our knowledge of local wildlife are also on the roster; the center's wildlife expert Lauren Hamlett will speak during the event, as well as representatives from the Pasadena Audubon Society.

Other groups set to show at the free gathering include International Bird Rescue and the Southwest Herpetological Society.

"We are lucky to live amongst so much wildlife," says Hamlett. "We want to empower everyone to be good neighbors to the native species here, and joining us for Wildlife Day will be a fun way to learn how."

Of interesting note?

While the storied animal center has long been associated with placing dogs, cats, and domestic critters in loving homes, Pasadena Humane's Sandra J. Goodspeed Wildlife Center attends to the needs of "injured, sick and orphaned wildlife with the goal of releasing animals back to the wild."