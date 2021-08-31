Patxi's Pizza Is Guest-Starring at a SoCal Slater's 50/50

What to Know Slater's 50/50 in Huntington Beach

17071 Beach Boulevard

A number of Paxti's pizzas are popping up on the burger-filled lined-up.

Deciding if it is going to be a burger for dinner, the kind of stacked-high patty that might boast zingy condiments, onion rings, or a little bit of everything?

Or is part of your crew very vocally opting for pizza, specifically the kind of deep-dishery that holds plenty of marinara richness and melty mozzarella and other pizza-perfect toppings?

A new collaboration, which is only in the oven/on the griddle of a limited time, has popped up at the Slater's 50/50 in Huntington Beach, giving both burger buffs and pizza people the same "we can eat together" satisfaction.

That partnership? The Huntington Beach restaurant has welcomed Patxi's Pizza, the the pie-making outfit known for its creative approaches to crafting savory deep-dish classics.

On the menu?

A 10-inch pizza, which is made for two peckish, pizza-seeking diners, is one tempting choice. The deep dish specialty will run in the $23 ballpark, depending on any toppings you might add.

If you've got more people? There's a 14-inch pick, for all the deep-dishers on your team. But wait: There are thin crust options, too, and plenty of toppings to choose from, from veggies to olives and pepperoni, too.

Keep in mind that this is happening only at the Huntington Beach Slater's 50/50, and only for a short, sauce-spicy time. Call it a kicky way to enter September, and the unofficial start to the fall season.

And when things start to cool down, deep dish treats are what we crave.

For more information on this collaboration, point your pizza server in the direction of the Slater's 50/50 site now.