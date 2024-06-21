Find peaches that ‘sell out faster than a Taylor Swift concert' at this Irvine farm

What to Know Masumoto Family Farm peaches at Tanaka Farms in Irvine

Orders open at 4 p.m. on June 21 (the link will be at the top of the Tanaka Farms website); pick up your peaches on June 22

The flavorful peaches are longtime fan favorites; $43.99 a box (10-16 pieces per box)

The first full day of summer has dawned, which means many a mind has turned to the pleasures of ripe, cooling, and juicy fruit.

This could be because the Strawberry Moon will rise over the weekend, a fanciful name that captures the fecundity of early summer. (Yes, it is in early summer when terms like "fecundity," and other words signifying the abundance of the season, may be used with abandon.)

But peaches are rolling through the fruit-obsessed daydreams of many Southern Californians these days, thanks to the return of the famous fruit grown by Masumoto Family Farm.

The farm is located south of Fresno, which is quite the drive for peach-loving people living around Los Angeles, but here's some sweet news: Tanaka Farms in Irvine offers boxes of the popular peaches each June.

These boxes don't stay around for long: "These peaches sell out faster than a Taylor Swift concert," promises a post on the Tanaka Farms Facebook page, so you'll want to place your order promptly at 4 p.m. on June 21 for pick-up on June 22.

Prices, weights, and all of the succulent details are available on this page.

If you miss the peachy window but still are craving some summer-style joy, be cheered: Tanaka Farms is throwing a Summer Solstice Festival on June 22 and 23.

Visits to the Barnyard Educational Exhibit, the Bee Train, photo spots, and BBQ are on the fun-in-the-sun schedule.

Happy Summer Solstice Weekend, and Strawberry Moon Weekend, too. Might we call this fruitful moonrise the Peach Moon, as a tribute to the tasty goodies grown by Masumoto Family Farm and sold to Southern Californians by Tanaka Farms?

Peach Moon or Strawberry Moon: We are indeed in a fabulously fruitful, and dare we say it, fecund stretch of the year.