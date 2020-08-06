Pedal for Tour de Pier's First Virtual Fundraiser

What to Know Sunday, Sept. 13 from 9-10 a.m.

$50 entry (participants are invited to fundraise in addition to the entry fee)

Three cancer research charities are the beneficiaries (the event has raised over $7.5 million since its 2013 start)

Ever strolled around Manhattan Beach, only to come across the astounding sight of hundreds of stationery bicycles, all lined up, and throngs of high-energy give-backers ready to ride?

It's an unusual pop-up, but one that has made headlines near and far, for this mega workout/giveback event, which only employs stationary bikes, has raised over $7,500,000 for cancer research charities.

It's Tour de Pier, an under-the-sun fundraiser that began in 2013.

And, through the years, thousands of rides have taken their turns on the ocean-close stationary bikes, all to raise money for a trio of important organizations.

People won't be gathering to pedal for worthy causes on Manhattan Beach Pier in 2020, due to the pandemic, but they can pedal from an at-home bike in the first-ever virtual Tour de Pier.

Participants are invited to again form teams for the Sunday, Sept. 13 event, or go solo, if that's their wish (and, yes, teams will ride separately, in different households, so you won't need to get together to make it work).

The event had been scheduled for May 2020.

As for the three charities in the spotlight? Riders will be giving support to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research; Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach and the Uncle Kory Foundation for brain cancer research.

The "high-quality digital environment" will also feature several encouragement-giving spin instructors, just the pros you'll want to look to as they keep the vibe high on the one-hour ride.

"We know that cancer hasn’t stopped because we are in a pandemic. Our family, friends and neighbors are still being diagnosed every day," said Lisa Manheim, co-founder, Tour de Pier.

"Pivoting our event to a virtual one ensures that we remain united in our mission to cure cancer and provide much-needed support for our beneficiaries."

Eager to learn how you can sign up, contribute the $50 entry fee, and find out how to get the weblink to the Sept. 13 ride, which pedals, stationary-style, from 9 to 10 in the morning?

Begin here, big-hearted bicyclists of SoCal, and play a part in this major fundraiser.

The air won't be quite as breezy nor briny as when the event pops up at Manhattan Beach Pier, but the feel in the air, wherever you're riding that day, will be as warm and sweet.