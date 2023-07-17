Peek inside Los Angeles City Hall, virtually, during an in-depth tour

What to Know City Hall: A Virtual Tour, presented by LA Conservancy

Wednesday, July 19 at 6 p.m.

$12 general public, $8 conservancy members

Los Angeles City Hall isn't the tallest building in town — that designation ended nearly six decades ago, though the iconic structure did wear the colossus crown for many years — so swiftly pinpointing it in a shiny sea of skyscrapers isn't always easy at first glance.

But look for it, locals most definitely do, from faraway perches and nearby balconies, and from the street, too.

For the most cinematic city hall on the planet remains the sublime superstar it has been for the better part of a century, and connecting with its Art Deco majesty is something thousands of people do daily.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Have you been inside? Or even stood on those famous front steps, the ones seen in a line-up of legendary films, including 1997's "L.A. Confidential"?

The Los Angeles Conservancy is heading into one of Southern California's most storied landmarks via a virtual tour, all to spend an informative hour on Los Angeles City Hall's construction, architecture, and enduring importance, from that eye-catching ziggurat that tops its tower to the aforementioned steps, the ones that always seem to gleam.

"This tour virtually explores both the exterior and the interior of this great structure, sharing stories of its history and design," shares the event page.

The Zoom happening will look back at the building's celebrated architects as well as its long comeback after the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

It's a 60-minute tour and the $12 ticket? That fee helps the preservation programs of the conservancy group.

Taking an hour to explore Los Angeles City Hall from home should help both mavens of municipal design and Art Deco architecture aficionados know our dazzling DTLA wonder, the stately civic superstar rocking the ziggurat topper, so much better.

So even if we only see it on the small screen from here on out, we'll have the sense that we've really seen it, with a knowledgeable group at the history-plumbing helm.