Peek inside Parkside Market, the multi-eatery concept headed for Downtown Disney District

What to Know A pair of new renderings were revealed on Jan. 22 for Parkside Market, a grouping of "diverse culinary concepts" headed for Downtown Disney District

Other new eateries are coming to Anaheim destination, including the quick-service Tiendita, a restaurant offering Mexican street classics

Earl of Sandwich will move to a two-story location in Downtown Disney, complete with an upstairs pub, to make way for a future Porto's Bakery & Cafe

There's a reason that snacking holds such high regard among fans visiting the Disneyland Resort: The choices are plentiful, yummy, and available throughout the Anaheim destination.

Including, of course, around the Downtown Disney District, which has long been a dining-centric destination for a swift and sweet snack or a sit-down-and-relax meal, the sort of experience where you linger a little longer.

And those experiences are growing in the months to come: The theme park-adjacent destination revealed in an October 2023 blog post that Parkside Market, "a new, curated collection of diverse culinary concepts," was slated to rise on the westerly side of the district.

Now two new renderings, unveiled on Jan. 22, are giving Disney fans a chance to get to know the market better; one image shows the buildng's exterior while a peek inside promises plenty of seating, bright lights, and big views beyond the bar, which will be located on the second story.

Three more Parkside Market concepts were announced in October, including the "Korean-forward" bibimap-inspired Seoul Sister, Sip & Sonder, a Black women-owned restaurant featuring imaginative lattes and cuisine with Caribbean flair, and GG's Chicken Shop, which will offer sandwiches, salads, and more.

Levy Restaurants is the company behind the market-bright meet-and-eat spot.

Other foodie news from the area also arrived on Jan. 23: Tiendita, a quick-casual go-to specializing in Mexican street food favorites from Chef Carlos Gaytán, a Michelin-starred chef, will open near the heart of the district in the spring of 2024, along with Paseo and Céntrico.

Jan. 23 saw another Downtown Disney District dining update on the official Disney Parks Blog: Earl of Sandwich will move from its current location into a two-story restaurant, complete with an upstairs gastropub, after a limited-time pop-up near the Star Wars Trading Post.

Fans of hearty melts and clubs have found the popular eatery at the east end of the district in recent months, but Porto's Bakery will soon be headed for that bustling Esplanade-close spot after a period of "design and construction."

It's a lot of tantalizing news for Disney diners, so while we await more word about Porto's, Earl of Sandwich, and an official opening date for Parkside Market, take a peek at a just-released rendering for the market below.