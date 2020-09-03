Peet's New Sips Embrace the Autumn Spirit

What to Know Sept. 2-Nov. 3, 2020

Maple Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte, Pumpkin Latte, more

The Peet's app has a delivery feature

Maple, back in the day, was the kind of flavor that ruled a specific day of the week, and within that day, a specific time: Sunday morning.

For that's when the pancake griddle made its weekly appearance, and the melted butter, too, and the little pitcher of syrup, the one we usually had to refill because we gave our first pancake such a profound dousing of sticky bliss.

But maple, as a flavor, a concept, and a lifestyle, now holds court through the rest of the week, too, thanks to its strong presence on modern-day coffeehouse menus, at least come late summer.

You can find it on the Peet's Coffee fall drink line-up, which debuted on Sept. 2, 2020, for its multi-week, whipped cream-topped run.

Some things to know before you go, or you order delivery through the Peet's app?

You can get these drinks iced, for those super-sunny September afternoons, and you can request a "plant-based dairy option," too.

Oak milk is also making a robust showing in 2020, which Peet's says gives maple some extra moxie.

As for the drink flavors?

They include a Maple Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte ("Seasonal maple and baking spice join creamy oat milk and smooth Baridi Blend Cold Brew in this richly refreshing autumnal beverage") and a classic Pumpkin Latte (an array of baking spices add oomph when sprinkled on top of the cold or hot sip).

Adding to the choices? There's a "Members Only Menu," which, yes, has been created for members of the "Peetnik" community. There's a Pumpkin Chai Latte on that line-up, and a Pumpkin Caramel Macchiato, too.

"We are always looking for new ways to delight our consumers and love crafting beverages that bring the season to life," said Patrick Main, Senior R&D Manager, Peet’s Coffee.

"As more consumers look for in-trend cold coffee beverages to enjoy all year round, we have combined the full-bodied flavors of maple, a growing favorite, and pumpkin, a beloved classic, into an invigorating cold beverage."

"From seasonal offerings served cold to plant-based dairy options, we are excited to offer both new and returning beverages this Fall that provides consumers with endless options, all the while showcasing our continued innovation."