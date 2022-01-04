Peet's Wintry Sips Are Here to Warm Our January Days

What to Know Peet's Coffee Winter Menu debuted on Jan. 4, 2022

The menu includes a Cold Brew With Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam and Churro Caramel Macchiato

Available through March 8, 2022

Seasonal drinks are synonymous with the last third of the year, with Pumpkin Spice Latte (and its flavorful fall ilk, the maple-topped goodies and caramel-drizzled drinks) arriving just ahead of September and the Christmastime confections following only a week or two after Halloween concludes.

But these get-'em-now, time-is-short sips and snacks do sometimes pop up around other parts of the calendar, with summery offerings brimming with citrus and wintertime treats going the warm-the-cockles, oh-so-cinnamon-y route.

And the new Peet's Coffee menu is here to do just that, with several cockles-warming temptations filling out the California company's brand-new winter '22 line-up.

The menu debuted on Jan. 4, and will bid beverage fans a fond farewell on March 8, 2022.

On the keep-toasty roster? A Cold Brew With Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam, and a Churro Caramel Macchiato, too.

Look also for a Cinnamon Black Tie, and a Churro Mocha to up those wintry feels.

And on the food front? A Turkey, Bacon, and Egg White Sandwich will join the all-day menu at your local Peet's.

"January marks a refresh and rejuvenation for many of us. The bold and comforting flavors of cinnamon and sugar, offering a relief from winter's chill, increase in popularity this time of year," said Patrick Main, senior beverage innovator.

"Our plant-based Cold Brew with Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam meets growing interest in non-dairy ingredients and delivers on taste for a sweet treat any time of day."

One more bright spot to start 2022 with: If you're a brand-new Peetnik, you have a new member benefit coming right up:

New Peet's members will enjoy a complimentary beverage of their choice. Just "... download the Peet’s app and enter promo code LUCKY at registration from January 5 – 11, 2022."

That's any size, too, so go large on those colder mornings, when a winter-themed seasonal sip will feel just right.