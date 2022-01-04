Peet's Wintry Sips Are Here to Warm Our January Days

What to Know
- Peet's Coffee Winter Menu debuted on Jan. 4, 2022
- The menu includes a Cold Brew With Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam and Churro Caramel Macchiato
- Available through March 8, 2022
Seasonal drinks are synonymous with the last third of the year, with Pumpkin Spice Latte (and its flavorful fall ilk, the maple-topped goodies and caramel-drizzled drinks) arriving just ahead of September and the Christmastime confections following only a week or two after Halloween concludes.
But these get-'em-now, time-is-short sips and snacks do sometimes pop up around other parts of the calendar, with summery offerings brimming with citrus and wintertime treats going the warm-the-cockles, oh-so-cinnamon-y route.
And the new Peet's Coffee menu is here to do just that, with several cockles-warming temptations filling out the California company's brand-new winter '22 line-up.
The menu debuted on Jan. 4, and will bid beverage fans a fond farewell on March 8, 2022.
On the keep-toasty roster? A Cold Brew With Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam, and a Churro Caramel Macchiato, too.
Look also for a Cinnamon Black Tie, and a Churro Mocha to up those wintry feels.
And on the food front? A Turkey, Bacon, and Egg White Sandwich will join the all-day menu at your local Peet's.
"January marks a refresh and rejuvenation for many of us. The bold and comforting flavors of cinnamon and sugar, offering a relief from winter's chill, increase in popularity this time of year," said Patrick Main, senior beverage innovator.
"Our plant-based Cold Brew with Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam meets growing interest in non-dairy ingredients and delivers on taste for a sweet treat any time of day."
One more bright spot to start 2022 with: If you're a brand-new Peetnik, you have a new member benefit coming right up:
New Peet's members will enjoy a complimentary beverage of their choice. Just "... download the Peet’s app and enter promo code LUCKY at registration from January 5 – 11, 2022."
That's any size, too, so go large on those colder mornings, when a winter-themed seasonal sip will feel just right.