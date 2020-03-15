Penguin Cams Are Delivering Aquarium Adorableness

What to Know Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach

The aquarium is closed through March 31, 2020

Two cameras, one above water and one below, are live

Whether you're sitting, standing, lounging on the couch, hanging on the porch, or reading a book, somewhere a penguin is waddling, diving, catching a yummy fish, or marching with other penguins in its colony.

But truth time?

Penguins currently chilling out in Antarctica don't book their own camera crews.

There isn't a documentary team following every bird that's web-footing it along an ice floe. And seeing our favorite feathery superstars on Snapchat or the 'gram? Sadly, they seem to be lacking personal accounts.

There is an asterisk here, and it is an adorable one, as far as asterisks go: The Aquarium of the Pacific does happen to have a pair of live cameras trained on its resident Magellanic penguins, and their water-wonderful home, the June Keyes Penguin Habitat.

The Long Beach destination is temporarily closed, in response to the coronavirus, but the penguin cameras are staying on for anyone who wants to check in on these cheer-bringing birds.

Yep, we said "cameras," plural, for there are two scenes to toggle between: the Penguin Habitat Above Water Camera and the Penguin Habitat Below Water Camera. Both cameras are powered by explore.org.

How to choose?

Follow the penguins, we say. If more of them are taking a dip at any one time, keep the water cam open. If the majority of the colony is relaxing on the shore of their habitat, look at the dry land cam.

Twenty penguins call the habitat home, so you're likely to see at least a few of them in front of the camera when you tune in.

Penguins of the Aquarium of the Pacific, we're missing you already. But we're happy to be able to keep an eye on you, minute-by-minute, as you go about your normal, everyday, penguin-y lives.

Keep on keepin' on, feather friends.