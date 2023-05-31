‘Poolside Cinema' Is Shimmering at This Swanky Santa Monica Hotel

What to Know Poolside Cinema Series at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

Select Saturdays and every Sunday through Sept. 3, 2023

Complimentary entry for hotel guests; $45 non-guests (includes admission, popcorn, and a "choice of a food special or cocktail")

A devoted movie maven generally likes a rather chill setting while watching a film.

But revisiting a cheerful family flick, the sort of uplifting animated bonbon or frolicsome live-action feature that leaves you wreathed in smiles, is a different matter. A few giggles, the splashing of pool water, and the clink-clink of glasses can all work in concert to enhance the audience's light mood.

Such is the setting of the pool-adjacent film, that summertime staple that finds families enjoying a big-screen treat while just steps from the water (or, indeed, while floating in the H2O courtesy of an inflatable).

Southern California is home to a few film-fun summer series, including one that's become a warm-weather hallmark of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows.

The Santa Monica destination's Poolside Cinema is known for its impressive lineup of kid-pleasers — "Ratatouille" and "DC League of Super Pets" are both on the 2023 schedule — as well as stylish eats and drinks, including those created for the 21-and-up set.

And the Poolside Cinema Series just opened for the summer, giving both hotel guests and visitors the chance to enjoy a shimmering setting, food, drink, and movies made for all ages.

The series is flickering every Sunday night through Sept. 3 and many Saturday nights, so just peek at this page before saving your spot.

Around sunset is the start time — or 7:30 p.m., if you prefer to go by the clock — and your ticket nets your popcorn and a special cocktail or food item. Hotel guests are admitted free.

Want something more dinner-ish? FIG Restaurant is the spot for movie-ready meals.

Pool-close movies have popped up at various inns in recent years, but the Fairmont Miramar has truly become a local must-visit for this uplifting seasonal tradition.

Find out more now if you want to savor summer in a cinematic sense, all while enjoying the splendor of a fine hotel without officially checking in for the night.