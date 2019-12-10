Pup People, This Exhibit Is Almost Dog-Gone

What to Know California Science Center

Through Jan. 5, 2020

$16.90 adult, $12.70 child

At the moment? You're knee-deep in bone-covered wrapping paper, and tissue made for tiny paws to tear, and the sort of gnaw-ready gifts that your furry one will love.

But the holiday season isn't solely about gifting your favorite Fido with a bevy of toys and snacks. You can spend time this December getting to know your dog, by learning what makes all dogs excited, nervous, interested, and so, so fascinating.

"Dogs! A Science Tail" trotted into the California Science Center in the spring of 2019, which means that thousands of canine-obsessed kids, and their tagging-along parents, too, have gotten to know more about how pooches smell, run, snooze, and communicate.

Much in the way, though, that a beloved chewie finally meets its end after one too many drool-drenched visits to your mutt's mouth, this large-scale exhibit also must come to a close (though an ending with substantially less drool).

The final day is Jan. 5, 2020, so round up your tots for a tail-wager of a to-do. (And do leave your Lassie at home, as this exhibit is for humans and service dogs only.)

The science presented throughout the show? It's made for young people as well as their grown-ups to grok to, making it an ideal outing for a family that's devoted to a family dog. Hands-on activities that engage and enlighten, and chances to move like a dog might, add some meat to the flavor of this education-rich, mega-of-size exhibit.

Have you got a few special holiday treats in store for your go-to snuggle buddy this season? Here's the biggest treat of all: You learning more about your pup, which will only enrich your friendship for over the long run.

And speaking of running? There's an area to find out if you can dash faster than a dog. Looking to work off some holiday snacking? Head for that photo-fun activity first.