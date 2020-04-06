Puppet Buffs Are Finding ‘At Home Happiness’

What to Know Bob Baker Marionette Theater

"At Home Happiness" videos give tips and step-by-steps on easy puppet-making at home

Free

Sharpies?

You'll probably find a few of those in your kitchen's busy drawer, rolling around the drawer's front section, where all of your pens live.

A small roll of cardboard, the kind of that typically holds toilet paper? You may have been wisely saving a few, for pop-up craft projects.

Construction paper, glue, craft paint, and other decorative elements? Check in your activity box, and see what you have stashed away for a rainy day. Or any #SaferatHome day.

For members of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater are giving kids, grown-ups, and every puppet person who may be an adult but still possess childlike wonder, the charming chance to create easy-crafting puppets at home.

"At Home Happiness" is the aspirational theme of the videos, which have been popping up with cheerful regularity during this #SaferatHome period.

The latest video is all about making Wiz Clown. And, yes: A cardboard toilet paper tube is involved.

If you want to look back a few days, at the videos from late March, there was a short step-by-step on how to make a Big-Pants Clown paper puppet.

And if you're simply looking for some smiles, some whimsy, and a little sweet entertainment?

Several buoyant videos on the Bob Baker Youtube channel can delightfully deliver, giving parents and youngsters that same sweet sensation of attending the Highland Park marionette theater.