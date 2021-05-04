Raise a Blue Milk to May the Fourth

What to Know "Star Wars" Day is on May 4

Scum and Villainy Cantina in Hollywood will be open (with limited capacity)

Pasadena Humane will host a virtual "Star Wars" Paint & Sip

A glass of frothy and refreshing blue milk? It's always in season, no matter what planet you happen to be imbibing upon.

Blue milk might slake your thirst after you've parked your Landspeeder in a treacherous town like Mos Eisley or it could add a creamy note to the end of a day, a day that's seen a few too many asteroid belts and cranky droids.

But if May has barely begun and you're feeling all sorts of Force-filled feelings?

You might either break out the blender at home, to make the sort of blue milk Aunt Beru might have whipped up, or head to your local "Star Wars"-inspired hangout.

Hollywood happens to have one, and on May 4, or May the Fourth, Scum & Villainy Cantina will open, with limited capacity, for those fans who'd like to enjoy a spirited 21+ take on blue milk as well as a host of other cocktails and beverages.

You'll want to read all about attending (do peruse everything in advance on this page).

And a costume? That is encouraged. If you haven't donned your Jedi gear in over a year, this would be the ideal place.

Of course, other spots around town are soaring into space, at least in spirit, on May 4. Pasadena Humane has a super-cute, ultra-Yoda'd Paint & Sip afoot (a doggie Chewbacca is also one of the themes).

And Disneyland reopened just in time for fans to return to Black Spire Outpost, and the world of Galaxy's Edge. Find out more on reservations and tickets, which must be purchased in advance.

For the intrepid traveler on this hunk of rock, May the Fourth is very much about a trip to Death Valley National Park, which stood in for at least some of Tatooine in Episode IV.

No need to show with your Bantha, though; a car is the better way to view some of the locations.