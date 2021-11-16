Beverly Hills

Rodeo Drive to Dazzle-It-Up With Lights, Music, Santa

Beverly Hills launches its most luminous season with a tree lighting, food trucks, art, fireworks, and a "Love Actually LIVE" performance.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Rob Pauley/weltreisendertj

What to Know

  • The Annual Rodeo Drive Lighting Celebration
  • Thursday, Nov. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Free; masks required

Rodeo Drive? No one would quibble with you if you dubbed it a dazzle-strong destination, the sort of byway that seems pretty bulb-tastic, and ultra-glittery, at all points on the calendar.

That high sheen shines from over-the-top window displays, sidewalk lighting that makes all of those tourist (and local) snapshots seem to sing, and a warm glow pouring out from shops, restaurants, and galleries.

But when a special evening in November arrives, the sheer sheen of this celebrity street seems heightened, thanks to the perfect placement of holiday decorations, all of that greenery and swag, and a cameo by a certain Mr. Claus.

We're speaking of the Annual Rodeo Drive Lighting Celebration, an outdoor, under-the-stars extravaganza that goes the distance on delivering entertainment, cheer, and, yes, all of that Golden Triangle-style glitter.

And that glitter is ready to gleam again on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The evening time event has plenty of moving and merry parts, including a "Love Actually LIVE" performance (the musical ode to the film "Love Actually" opens at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in December), joyful seasonal songs, sung a cappella, from The Noelles, the roller-regal stylings of the Skating Aratas, and Christian & Scooby's balancing act (as seen on "America's Got Talent").

Look also for food trucks to visit the area and local shops observing later hours.

The seasonal festivity is free to attend. Good to know: You'll want to bring your mask to wear during the celebration.

If you want to watch from home, you can, via the Beverly Hills site; tune in from 7 to 8 p.m. for the fireworks (oh yes, there are fireworks, too).

But even if you don't swing your sleigh through the 90210 on Nov. 18, the Rodeo Drive decorations, which feature "glowing elves in silver and gold," will remain up throughout the season.

This article tagged under:

Beverly HillsHolidaysRodeo Drive
