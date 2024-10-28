Rooftop Cinema Club's cozy ‘Fireside Films' to flicker again this fall

What to Know Fireside Films

Rooftop Cinema Club

LEVEL Hotel, fourth floor

Nov. 7 through Dec. 31 (select dates)

"Elf," "It's a Wonderful Life," and other gems will screen

A hot beverage is included with your ticket

$30 (plus fee) and up

We're just days away from kicking off Snug Cinema Season, when the fluffiest socks, thickest blankets, and most decadent treats begin to merrily materialize, all to make our movie-watching experiences even, well, snugglier.

Snuggly film-viewing is often an at-home pursuit, true, but there are those places where cozy movie appreciation can happen among other fans of the art form.

Look to Rooftop Cinema Club, the home of Fireside Films. As the name might suggest, this is a seasonal offering, one that returns, traditionally, around the middle of autumn.

And return, the series shall, Nov. 7, with all sorts of twinkly stories in tow.

"Elf" is on the schedule for the DTLA events, and "It's a Wonderful Life," "The Greatest Showman," "Home Alone," and other holiday-ish, feel-good-y bon bons.

Enhancing the snuggle-up scene? A hot beverage — think cocoa or cider — is included with your ticket, and patio heaters — think wood-burning — add to the outdoorsy aura.

Also upping the general outdoors-i-ness of it all? Adirondack chairs are one of the seating choices, as are love seats.

And if you'd like to purchase a blanket there to further stoke the cozy vibes? Those will be for sale, too.

This is all crackling on the fourth floor of the LEVEL Hotel, by the by, adding to the sparkle of the sparkliest season.