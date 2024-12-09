The Rose Court will crown a royal rescue cat at an adorable ceremony

What to Know The 2024 Kitty Catnip Court voting is underway

Tail Town Cat Café

1780 E. Washington Boulevard in Pasadena

Vote online through Friday, Dec. 13 at 11:59 p.m.; you can stop by Tail Town during open hours to cast your vote for the six sweet contenders

The 2025 Rose Court will visit Tail Town to crown the cute kitties at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 14; the public is invited to attend but a reservation is required

Every cat wears a crown, even if this crown is technically more of an unseen thing and not an actual tiara filled with sparkle and shine.

But sometimes these oh-so-regal critters get the adorable and well-deserved opportunity to vie for an actual crown, one that is delivered by a real-life royal court.

This furry fairy tale is unfolding in, you guessed it, the Crown City, which is the home to the Tail Town Cat Café.

The café was founded in 2021 as "an enriching and playful home for cats to interact with potential adopters," as well as those humans seeking "a kitty fix for cat cuddling."

Now, the Pasadena purr place has six cute contenders on its 2024 Kitty Catnip Court: Libby, Earl Grey, Trinket, Desiree, Gingko, and Gummi Bear are the hard-to-forget, oh-so-squee-worthy names on the lofty list.

Voting is open online through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 13 but do stop by the Washington Boulevard destination to vote in person during open hours, if you'd like to connect with sheer cat joy in person.

The winner of the Kitty Catnip Court — also called the Royal Catnip Court — will be announced Dec. 14 when the 2025 Rose Court stops by to meet these royal felines and perform the hallowed honors.

This is the second year that Tail Town has presented the Kitty Catnip Court, a new tradition that festively fits right in with all of the Tournament of Roses events flowering around Pasadena as the new year, and the Rose Parade, grows close.

Queen Eleven, the 2023 winner, was adopted, along with her brother Mike, in early 2024. Stop by Tail Town in Pasadena as the 2025 winner is crowned on Dec. 14, beginning at noon. (photo: Tail Town Cat Café)

"Once a year a very special ceremony takes place and the City of Roses is known as something else... the City of Catnip," said Gwendolyn Mathers, acting executive director of Tail Town Cats, the nonprofit that runs Tail Town Cat Café.

"Fur is being groomed, nails trimmed, speeches prepared — but before all that, we must ask all of you to choose who will don the crown of the Royal Catnip Court."

The catly contenders were selected near the end of November, but every august animal on the court has a bright future: They'll serve as Tail Town's 2025 ambassadors, which means visitors to the café will get to meet these cuties and bow before their furry majesty.

How, though, to choose when you visit the voting page or trot by Tail Town to cast your ballot in person?

Each voter must make that choice alone.

But knowing that the court was selected for important qualities such as "floofiness" and "affection" should serve as a thought-provoking guide.