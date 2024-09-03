Pier's to you, dear Santa Monica Pier, on your 115th birthday

What to Know Santa Monica Pier's 115th Birthday Celebration

Friday, Sept. 6; 5:30 opening, 7:30 movie; free, but an advance ticket is required

Activities for kids, a Pinktastic Plastixx performance, and cake, as well as "Barbie" on the big screen

Los Angeles is marking its 243rd birthday in 2024; join a free tour Sept. 7 at El Pueblo (LA's official birthday is Sept. 4)

If you and two of your besties share birthdays that are only a few days apart — or you happen to have the same birthday — you can bet that you and your pals always make the most of your Birthday Week, a celebratory span full of festive moments.

It so happens that a few major places in California are September stars, including Santa Monica Pier, which turns 115 in 2024.

While the attraction's official anniversary is Sept. 9, the pier-championing people are getting the party started the Friday before with a "Barbie" screening, live music by Pinktastic Plastixx, and games for kids (plus face painting, too).

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Birthday cake by Pier Burger is a yummy highlight, while 21-and-older guests are invited to visit the beer garden.

Santa Monica's 115th Birthday Celebration is free but tickets are a must.

Update: The party is now sold out but wait: There's another free September celebration for a local icon coming up.

Los Angeles is marking its 243 birthday in 2024 and you can join a free birthday tour at El Pueblo to mark the occasion; the informative walks will take place in the historical district Sept. 7.

The official birthday of Los Angeles is Sept. 4, by the by.

And let us not forget California when talking about September birthdays; our state shares a Sept. 9 birthday with Santa Monica Pier, though, of course, the ocean-close destination arrived several decades after California became the nation's 31st state.