Saunter Through Stars Hollow on a Quaint Warner Bros. Studio Tour

What to Know The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood presents "Holidays Made Here"

Dec. 22, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023 in Burbank (closed Dec. 25)

$69 and up; "Gilmore Girls" photo opps, costume displays, and merch for sale

Quaint fictional towns are as much a part of a fan's heart as the characters and the storylines, for the perfect setting also plays a major role.

And few television series have boasted a beautiful burg like Stars Hollow, the charming, gazebo'd hamlet at the sparkly center of "Gilmore Girls."

Stars Hollow was set in Connecticut, but Luke's Diner, Mrs. Kim's Antiques, and the other storied structures of the close-knit village were located on Midwest Street, found on the legendary Warner Bros. Studio backlot.

It's a legendary location that can be admired while tramming around on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, an around-the-calendar must-do for movie mavens.

But come the holidays, at least over several recent Decembers? Midwest Street got a glow-up, all to summon the spirit of Stars Hollow.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

That glow-up was held up in 2020 and 2021, but it will be back from Dec. 22, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023.

Midwest Street will be looking very merry, treats (mmm, Pop-Tarts) will be for sale, and tourgoers can visit costumes and props from the hit series, which ran from 2000 to 2007, first on The WB and finally on the CW (with a limited-time revival on Netflix in 2016).

The Stars Hollow sign will be erected for "Holidays Made Here," and a number of photo opps will pop up around the sweetly realized, oh-so-strollable area. And merchandise created for the cozy celebration?

That, too, will be for sale in pop-up shops dotting the backlot.

"After two years of missing out on celebrating the holidays with our Warner Bros. fans,

we are thrilled to have guests back on the lot for Holidays Made Here," said Danny

Kahn, VP & General Manager, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.

"This event will be a must-see for fans, and we can't wait to share the magic of exploring Stars Hollow with everyone during the holiday season."

As has been a tradition with the popular tours in recent years, a peek around Stage 48 concludes the outing.

An array of iconic artifacts from both television and films on dazzling display, a gift shop brimming with tees, toys, and more, and the "Friends"-inspired Central Perk coffee bar are all found within the sizable structure.