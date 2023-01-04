Several Tempting New Vendors Are Joining Smorgasburg LA

What to Know Smorgasburg LA returns to ROW DTLA on Sunday, Jan. 8

Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free entry; food and drink are additional; dogs are not allowed

We're still in a foodie mood, even after the foodie-est month of the year has concluded, thanks to the fact that the cold days and wintry ways of the calendar's first week prompt us to dream about fortifying and super-satisfying meals.

Added to all of this? The fact that January has long served as California Restaurant Month, which means that we're also in full dine-out mode when the new year dawns.

Smorgasburg LA gets our grub-oriented state of mind, and to help us launch into a luscious new year? There are several new vendors to visit when the popular outdoor food market returns from its holiday hiatus.

That's happening on Sunday, Jan. 8, and the place to go is the sunny same place you've always known: ROW DTLA. (Well, hopes are high on the "sunny" part, but do keep an eye on the forecast.)

The new vendors include the mushroom-y fantasies of Champignon Eats, character-cute macarons from Etoile Filante, and a bounty of decadent buns from All About the Cinnamon.

The Golden Skewer, Odd One Out Tea, and Queen Squeeze Lemonade are also joining the beloved market, which includes dozens of delectable places to dine, sip, socialize, and shop.

Entry is free, pups should stay cozy at home, and checking out the full foodie line-up?

You can, right here.