Shake Shack's One-Day-Only Chef Collab Will Give Back

What to Know Wednesday, Feb. 17 starting at 11 a.m.

West Hollywood location

The Aisoon Burger is $8.99 , kombu-scented fries are $4.99; Chef Arrington's non-profit The Collective Identity is the beneficiary

The burger as a base for imaginative toppings, zingy flavors, and new notes of deep and layered savoriness?

Any burger buff will tell you that this is a meal that can always reach new heights.

But the go-to American classic can also serve as a starry springboard for something good, something different, a chance to shine a light on a worthy cause.

And that springboard will be in the spotlight at Shake Shack West Hollywood when Chef Nyesha Arrington will offer her Aisoon Burger and kombu-scented fries during a one-day-only chef collaboration on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The "Top Chef" contestant created the intriguing spin on the two popular standards to both pay loving tribute to her grandmother Aisoon and to raise funds for The Collective Identity, a nonprofit devoted to "... invest(ing) in young Black girls and women to help them identify themselves and define their paths in life." (Chef Arrington is the executive director of the organization.)

Oxtail marmalade (braised for extra oomph), griddled onions, cheese, and Kewpie mayo are some of the flavorful superstars of the Aisoon Burger, while the kombu-scented fries put the focus on a kelp that has plenty of umami oomph (the edible seawood guests in the snacky side thanks to a whipped kombu butter).

Nori sea salt takes the fries' inherent snackiness even further, an ideal complement to kombu's rich kick.

"My cooking style has always been riffable, bringing global flavors and techniques from around the world to reimagine traditional dishes, so I'm excited to have this opportunity with a fan-favorite restaurant like Shake Shack," says Chef Nyesha, who worked with Shake Shack’s Culinary Director Mark Rosati on the delicious burger-and-fries pop-up.

"This collaboration is especially close to my heart as it pays homage to some of my favorite ingredients from cooking in my Grandma’s kitchen while also supporting the next generation of young Black girls in our communities."

Again, you'll need to stop by the Shake Shack in West Hollywood after 11 a.m. on Feb. 17 to try Chef Arrington's tasty take on a gourmet burger and crinkly, kelp-cool fries.

Keep in mind this is a while-supplies-last event, but you can order ahead via the Shake Shack web site or the app.

Pictured: Los Angeles Chef Nyesha Arrington and Shake Shack’s Culinary Director Mark Rosati