A Renaissance fest will ‘crown' summer's end at SkyPark at Santa's Village

What to Know King Celwyn's Faire at SkyPark at Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead

Aug. 24 and 25, 2024

$59 adult daily; $10 parking; other ticketing tiers are available

Clip-clopping through a grove our trees as we trot along our whimsical way to a royal celebration?

This truly feels like something out of a ye olde daydream, the sort of fun fantasy we might conjure as we drive to a Renaissance festival.

But a weekend-long summer lark does possess the wonderful woodsy feel we seek, and plenty of whimsy, too, thanks to its singular location: SkyPark at Santa's Village.

True, the midcentury attraction, which is just a short clip-clop from Lake Arrowhead, is well-known for its yuletide activities in the winter. But it also connects with costumed revelers during the calendar's warmest stretch, thanks to the destination's annual King Celwyn's Faire.

The event will don its crown and cape Aug. 24 and 25, 2024, and day passes to the quaint storybook setting are available for purchase now.

"Costumes are encouraged!" is the cheerful suggestion, though all visitors may bask in the mythical fun, whether they're garbed in queenly clothes or not.

Guests can enjoy "vendors, artisans, live entertainment, special activities, and costumed characters," including sightings of the good king himself.

He is, after all, the ruler of the NorthWoods, but the "woods" part of this fairy-tale-ish name is no mere flight of fantasy. SkyPark at Santa's Village is indeed buffeted by quite a few big trees, lending this Renaissance festival an especially sylvan ambiance.

There are a few things to know before you merrily shout "what ho!" and go; there are some costume requirements to consider and information about passes.

And, nope, you don't have to go strictly historical when it comes to your sartorial choices; the NorthWoods characters have a strong sense of fable, so rocking your elf ears is delightfully and definitely within the theme.

Find what you and your noble steed need to know before breaking into a gallop for SkyPark at Santa's Village here.

And, of course, the "steed" part is just us feeling poetical, as one does when thinking about a Renaissance festival; arriving by car is the modern approach, though listening to medieval music in your vehicle may put you in the proper frame of fanciful mind.