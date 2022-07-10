Slurpee Day 2022 Brings the Chilly Cheer

What to Know July 11 is Slurpee Day

Enjoy a free small Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven stores on Monday, July 11, 2022

You'll need to download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app, then scan the app when you check out with your Slurpee (look for "special cups," too)

Starting the second third of the sunny seventh month requires a cool outlook, a cool vibe, and a cool head.

And, of course, a cool treat, something sweet that's both cold-cool as well as, well, cool-cool, the sort of superstar that's built a major fandom over the decades.

It is, after all, usually quite warm outside when July enters its middle stretch, and finding a sip on the frostier side of the temperature chart is on many minds. And if that cool-down delight is also complimentary?

That's an idea that's as bright as a July afternoon.

And Monday, July 11 will be mighty bright, toasty, and worthy of a frosty treat around Southern California. It's a good thing, and definitely for seekers of gratis goodies, that July 11 happens to be Slurpee Day, when fans of the icy icon can enjoy a frosty freebie at participating 7-Eleven stores.

How to score yours?

You'll need to start with either the 7-Eleven or Speedway app (do download it if you haven't yet, but want that free Slurpee) and be a 7REWARDS or Speedy Rewards member.

The app is what you'll scan before you depart your local 7-Eleven with your chilly treat in hand.

There are also "special Slurpee Day cups," too, to look for at the store.

Everything you need to know about your free Slurpee is on this site, so "Feel the Freeze" now.

But don't freeze for long: Slurpee Day is but once a year, on 7/11, and like the warm month the occasion arrives in, it will be over as quickly as it takes to slurp up the last cold and yummy bits at the bottom of a Slurpee cup.