Happy 78th Anniversary to The Smoke House Restaurant

What to Know The Smoke House Restaurant

4420 W. Lakeside Drive in Burbank

The vintage steak-and-more favorite, known for its hearty portions and classic cocktails, has often been seen on the silver screen

The eatery is marking its 78th anniversary with $19.46 deals, a nod to its founding year

Anniversary specials will be available from Oct. 8-31, 2024

The Smoke House Restaurant has had the same motto since 1946: "Fine food at a Fair Price"; its classic sign also draws neon fans from around the city and beyond

Stars in Southern California? They aren't solely found along Hollywood Boulevard.

Our storied region is home to more than a few timeless venues that have enduring fandoms, those devoted followings that effortlessly span the generations.

And when those venues regularly appear on the silver screen, as The Smoke House Restaurant often does?

Yep, you're in the presence of Hollywood greatness.

Or, in the case of The Smoke House Restaurant — or just the Smoke House, if you prefer its snazzier shorthand — "Burbank bigness."

The red-booth'd charmer, which opened in 1946, has long held court on Lakeside Drive, though if you think of the eatery's street as West Olive Avenue, we get that: One side of the restaurant fronts the busy thoroughfare, and, just across the street, Warner Bros. Studio.

The Smoke House has long been the off-lot meeting place for studio luminaries, and we do mean "long been," for the restaurant is marking its 78th anniversary throughout much of October 2024.

And to honor the milestone? Guests can look forward to various deals priced at $19.46, a nod to the eatery's founding year.

The Smoke House has celebrated with anniversary deals before. Past $19.46 deals have included Brochette of Beef as well as the Pork Chop, two savory stalwarts from a menu brimming with stick-to-the-ribs favorites.

The kick-off night, Oct. 8, will also include a raffle for those guests who can count 1946 as their birth year (of course, they'll be asked to show identification).

Even if you can't swing by the Smoke House during its anniversary celebration — and the always-varied anniversary menu will be available through Oct. 31, giving you some time to make a date — you can always visit it on the big screen.

It was seen in "La La Land" in 2016 and "Argo" from 2012.

Of course, admiring the destination's low-lit allure in a movie doesn't put a basket of that obsessed-over World Famous Garlic Cheese Bread in front of you.

So perhaps the best plan is this: Stop by the Smoke House, order that basket of this decadent bliss and enjoy every warm and cheesy bite, then return home to admire the icon on-screen.