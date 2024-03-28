Snack, with style, on the Rose Bowl field and support a great cause

What to Know Masters of Taste at Rose Bowl Stadium

Sunday, April 7; 4 p.m. general admission, 3 p.m. VIP

100+ culinary gems will be serving gourmet bites and elegant sips at the afternoon affair

Rose Bowl Stadium is quite famous for having a few distinct, easily definable seasons.

There's the season that arrives just a few hours into the new year, of course; that's when top-tier college football teams and thousands of cheering fans add a vibrant and thrilling note to the outdoor venue.

Fireworks season sparkles at the Pasadena landmark around the Fourth of July, while concert season at the Rose Bowl tunes its instruments and takes to the grand stage in May, give or take, for a few months of warm-weather music spectaculars.

But when April arrives, it is all about the enticing eats, appetizing snacks, and award-winning wines.

That's when the Rosé Festival returns, in the later part of the month, and that's about the time when Masters of Taste sets up the tables, all to give guests a tasting experience to remember while supporting a great local organization.

The gourmand gathering will get things cooking on Saturday, April 7, and tickets are available now. Union Station Homeless Services is the event's beneficiary, and 100% of every ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit, a group that has been "... providing over 50 years of homeless services and housing for thousands of neighbors."

Chef Bret Thompson and Lucy Thompson-Ramirez, the dynamic team behind the just-opened Pez Modern Coastal Kitchen in Pasadena, are the 2024 hosts.

Some features to look for while you roam the Rose Bowl on April 7? Dozens of culinary masters — over 100 in all — will be on the grounds with some of their very best bites.

The Sweet Masters will helm the dessert end of the extravaganza, and at one end of the fabled field? The 50-Yard-Line Bar will be the place for cocktails, juices, coffee drinks, and more.

You may have munched popcorn or a hot dog while enjoying a Rose Bowl game or concert, but have you ever rambled around the field while savoring some fine dining? Here's your chance: Tickets are on sale now.