The beloved ‘Snoopy House' display returns for one whimsical week in Costa Mesa

What to Know Snoopy House

Costa Mesa City Hall

Dec. 13-20, 2024

Free

The weekend evenings will feature special activities

A sensory-friendly event will take place Dec. 16

PEANUTS and California go hand-in-hand — or perhaps "paw-in-hand" is more accurate, with a nod to everyone's favorite beagle — which means that finding events and attractions inspired by the iconic comics strip isn't too hard.

There's the Charles M. Shulz Museum in Santa Rosa, an institution that shines an admiring and in-depth light on the work of the beloved PEANUTS author and artist.

Knott's Berry Farm is also a year-round home to oodles of sweet Snoopy-a-tude, all year long; the Buena Park-based theme park has been a playful draw for PEANUTS fans since the 1980s, with rides and events inspired by Mr. Schulz's characters.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

But let us give heartfelt due to the City of Costa Mesa and its commitment to displaying the sweet Snoopy House decorations each holiday season.

City of Costa Mesa Costa Mesa City Hall transforms into "Snoopy Hall" over several December evenings.

The uplifting sight will stand in front of Costa Mesa City Hall from Dec. 13-20, and, as always, it is free to see.

Orange County local Jim Jordan built the delightful display, piece by piece, decades ago.

After facing foreclosure and the likelihood that the annual tradition, a December touchstone that locals had come to love, would draw to an abrupt close, city officials offered to erect the adorable decorations in front of City Hall.

And that is just what has happened over the last several years, giving Orange County residents, and PEANUTS fans from points beyond, something to anticipated at the end of each year.

Spunky happenings will swirl in the vicinity of Peppermint Patty, Woodstock, and Charlie Brown each night, including photos with Santa Claus, train rides, and more.

There are some special activities popping up on the weekends, too, including carolers and live performances.

You'll want to check the times, details, and what is on the roster for the night or nights you hope to visit.

We do love our nostalgic moments when Christmas is on the ho-ho-horizon, and the Snoopy House, for generations of Southern Californians, is the cheerful, nostalgia-centered experience we seek.