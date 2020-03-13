Snow Is No Problem for the Big Bear Eagles

What to Know Friends of the Big Bear Valley Bald Eagle Nest Live Cam

Jackie and Shadow

The two eggs laid in January 2020 did not hatch when predicted, but the parents continue to keep close to the nest for now

Living in a nest, high up in a tree, in a majestic mountainous area known for snow accumulation?

We humans won't ever add that to our personal bucket lists, as delightful and as adventurous as the tantalizing, tree-topping prospect may seem.

But we do have a window into that truly enthralling world, and it involves the up-in-the-tree live cam that follows every nest-based move of Jackie and Shadow, the beloved Big Bear eagles.

The pair can now be seen hunkering down in the recent snowstorm, with one eagle occupying the nest at any given moment.

Under the eagle you see on camera, which is overseen by Friends of Big Bear Valley?

There's a pair of eggs, eggs that arrived in early January, nestled near the center of the nest. The eggs did not hatch in the middle of February 2020, a much-hoped-for event, but the adult eagles are remaining close to the nest, and atop the nonviable eggs, for now.

Which gives eagle-loving observers a chance to watch these spectacular birds up-close, from just a couple of feet away.

And now? You can see the eagles in snow, as a cold storm blows through their lake-close home.

Supporting Friends of Big Bear Valley, and all they do for Jackie and Shadow as well as the critters that call our nearby mountains home? Start here.