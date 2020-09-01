Sourdough Doughnuts Debut at Primo's

What to Know Sourdough and gluten-free doughnut varieties debut on Sept. 1

2918 Sawtelle Blvd.

Available in the shop and via DoorDash and Grubhub.

Sourdough?

You've baked a lot of it, or received a still-warm baguette from a neighbor, or ordered it from a favorite bakery, or picked up a few tempting loaves, perfect for sandwich slices, at the grocery store.

It's a chewy superstar that has risen and risen, both in the oven and in our minds, since the springtime. Stories of at-home people baking their first boules popped up in major outlets, and soon many first-timers were trying their flour-covered hands at plait-making.

But sourdough devotees know that locating the tangy and toothsome stuff, outside of a store's bread aisle, is a challenge.

After all, we don't have sourdough salad dressing nor sourdough milk, at least we don't have them yet.

We can, however, eat and enjoy a sourdough doughnut, if we head to Primo's Donuts on Sawtelle Boulevard.

For sourdough goodies of the most confection-y variety are debuting on Sept. 1 at the bakery, along with a line-up of gluten-free offerings.

As for the flavors?

Sourdoughians, get stoked: Glazed sourdough, chocolate, vanilla, glazed twist, sugar twist, and sourdough glazed maple pecan are your choices.

The interesting combination of a sweet-and-glazy exterior and sourdough-style notes within the doughnut tempts well ahead of biting into a ring.

"There is a consumer trend toward sourdough flavors that has picked up in the past few years, so we thought it would be a good new flavor to try." Ralph Primo Jr. shared.

"There aren't many places in the Los Angeles area currently offering sourdough donuts so we think this will be something exciting and different for our customers."

You can find the sourdough doughnuts in the shop, as well as on Grubhub and DoorDash.

And here's something that's also pretty sweet: Primo's Donuts is moving into the legendary space formerly occupied by Stan's Donuts in Westwood later this fall.

A doughnut shop moving in where a doughnut shop once was, prior to the owner's retirement? Call it a comforting continuation for people who like their monthly, weekly, or even daily doughnut.