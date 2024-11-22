Fill Thanksgiving bags at a huge and spirited volunteer event in Studio City

What to Know Thanksgiving Stuffing volunteer event

Presented by Big Sunday

Wednesday, Nov. 27

9 a.m. to noon

Radford Studios in Studio City

RSVP to volunteer or sponsor a bag for $35

Visualizing what 4,000 bags brimming with Thanksgiving foodstuffs looks like?

It might be briefly challenging to wrap your mind around such a sizable collection of containers, and understandably so. But when you have around 2,000 dedicated volunteers pitching in to fill those bags, and the mood is warm and the community is strong, the picture comes together pretty quickly.

That's just what will take place on the morning of Thanksgiving Eve when Thanksgiving Stuffing, the joyful volunteer event helmed by Big Sunday, lands at Radford Studios in Studio City.

The famous entertainment lot will have the space this ever-growing, always-expanding event needs. Big Sunday, the come-together volunteer organization founded in 1999, has been sweetly staging this bag-packing gathering for years, but 2024 looks to be the biggest event yet.

The Thanksgiving bags — each created for a family of four — will be delivered to over 16,000 people around Southern California through 100 nonprofits, schools, and organizations, with a focus on "... working poor families, homeless people, veterans, seniors, ailing people, victims of domestic violence, people with special needs, runaway youth and a host of other people across the community," shares the Big Sunday team.

The bags will include all sorts of yummy holiday classics as well as fresh produce (a donation from Food Forward is making this delicious addition possible).

Big Sunday has long held that "the world isn't divided into 'haves' and 'have nots,'" but rather "the 'haves' and 'have mores' — everyone, regardless of personal circumstance, has some way in which they can help someone else, everyone has some time they need help, and we all have to look out for one another."

In addition to collecting the foods to fill the packages, volunteers have been creating uplifting greeting cards for each bag.

If you'd like to join the give-back gathering, which will take place on the lot's well-known Residential Street, you'll need to RSVP. (You may recognize the area from TV shows like "Seinfeld" and "Leave It to Beaver.")

If you can't make it to the Nov. 27 event, you can sponsor a bag for $35.

Visit Big Sunday and play an important part in this big-hearted effort, an event that will help to bring a happy holiday to thousands of our neighbors across Southern California.