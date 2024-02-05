The Heart-Shaped Hairball, a feline fundraiser, has Valentine's-style cuteness to spare

What to Know Thursday, Feb. 8 at The Cat's Crawl, 660 N. Heliotrope Drive in Los Angeles

$100; includes dinner, a drink ticket, and a bingo card; 21+

The annual fundraiser for the Kitty Bungalow Charm School for Wayward Cats, a group that offers free trap-neuter-return for hundreds of kittens each year

A heart-shaped bed, a stuffed heart toy, and little pink snacks filled with fishy flavor?

Valentine's Day often starts early for our felines, the precious pets we want to spoil with all sorts of adorable gifts, from bright red collars to rose-hued pillows to pretty pink treats.

But the February holiday is also an important one for cat rescue in Los Angeles, specifically the Kitty Bungalow Charm School for Wayward Cats.

The group has been on the local cat-aiding scene for several years, helping in the process of TNR — Trap Neuter Return — for thousands of felines.

To help make that work possible, there is the Heart-Shaped Hairball, Kitty Bungalow's annual fundraiser. And while the sweet celebration has a Valentine's-ready name, the party will pad into our cat-loving worlds on Thursday, Feb. 8.

It's for feline-ists who are 21 or older — a drink ticket is included with admission — and a vegan dinner will be served, too.

A raffle, games, and chances to cuddle with on-site cuties are also part of the feel-good merriment. Oh yes: Your own furry ones should stay home, but you will get the chance to snuzzle with a few whiskery guests while at the bash.

To read more about the "community cat organization and kitten socialization facility," which puts the focus on "providing services for the most vulnerable of felines," visit this page now.

Want your ticket? Meow meow: They're available here.