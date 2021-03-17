St. Patrick's Day

The Original Farmers Market Is Serving a Corned Beef Classic

Magee's Kitchen, one of our city's longtime stops for celebratory St. Patrick's Day meals, has your 2021 holiday meal.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Original Farmers Market

What to Know

  • Third & Fairfax
  • Find the Corned Beef, Cabbage & Potatoes Plate at Magee's Kitchen, near the landmark's East Patio; the cost is $14.95
  • Other stalls have St. Patrick's Day eats, including holiday treats at Local Ice and Du-par's Restaurant

Seeking a little luck on St. Patrick's Day?

Sometimes that can arrive in the form of an appetizing dinner, the sort of goodie-packed plate that symbolizes a celebratory moment.

Celebratory moments have been synonymous with the Original Farmers Market for well over eight decades, as well as the celebration-ready foods that flavorfully telegraph that a major holiday is nigh.

And the public market's own Magee's Kitchen, a superb square-meal eatery that can trace its Southern California story back over a century, has long been a grub-good go-to for revelers come March 17 each year.

St. Patrick's Day 2021 will be a more muted affair, as people order out and pick-up their corned beef, minty milkshakes, and spirited ice cream.

But going the takeout route, or dining outdoors, is still a possibility, and longtime fans of the Corned Beef, Cabbage, and Potatoes Plate at Magee's Kitchen will do just that this St. Patrick's Day.

Craving a complementary dessert with your hearty holiday supper?

Stop by Du-par's Restaurant before you depart the market and order a Lucky Charms Milkshake or call upon Local Ice for an ice cream scoop that has St. Patrick's-style sweetness.

And at Market Tavern, one of the market's newer tenants? Bangers & Mash is on the menu, if that's your preference for a traditional, tum-filling temptation.

