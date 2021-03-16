St. Patrick's Day

Find St. Patrick's Day Classics, Plus Green Lemonade, at NORMS

The local diner favorite has a corned beef plate, available for guests dining at the restaurants (outdoors) on March 17 or ordering takeout.

By Alysia Gray Painter

NORMS

What to Know

  • Wednesday, March 17 (starts at 11 a.m.)
  • $12.99 corned beef meal plate; $3.49 green lemonade
  • Note that the mint chocolate chip ice cream isn't included in the takeout meal

Lifting a libation to the celebratory spirit of St. Patrick's Day?

There are plenty of beverages to choose from for such an auspicious act, from Guinness to whiskey to minty milkshakes and beyond.

But if you're feeling the zing of spring, and you've been admiring all of the fruit trees currently bursting with citrus around Southern California, you may want to seek out a sip that has some tartness to it.

And, of course, that emerald-awesome hue.

If it is green lemonade you seek, NORMS has it, as well as a traditional St. Patrick's Day meal.

Available on Wednesday, March 17, the plate includes corned beef and cabbage, Irish potatoes, soup and salad, and, if you dine at a NORMS location, mint chocolate chip ice cream.

You can also order the $12.99 meal for takeout, but note that it won't include the dessert.

The green lemonade? That's a separate purchase. Find it for $3.49, also on St. Patrick's Day.

The corned beef deliciousness is available after 11 a.m. on March 17. Where to find it? Every NORMS diner, and there are 20 of then, will be making the holiday feast.

