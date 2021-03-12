A New Fish and Chips Burger Is Now Ashore in SoCal

What to Know The "exciting fusion between surf and burger" includes malt vinegar slaw and waffle chips

Available through April 4 at the Valencia and Pasadena locations

$15

A prettily presented plate that includes fish and chips and pickles and a sizable dollop of tartar sauce can set a snacky seafood lover's heart aflutter.

But sometimes a bit of plate rearranging is necessary, if you're trying to avoid dribbling malt vinegar on your chips, or ketchup on your fish, or tartar sauce on the table, or everything on your shirt.

No reordering, rearranging, or rethinking will be necessary, however, with the fish and chips special that's currently on the limited-time menu at a pair of Southern California restaurants.

For the classic and filling British pub fare has been conveniently placed between two buns.

Where to find this wonder o' the deep? Slater's 50/50, the SoCal-started boutique burger-maker, has taken the traditional fish and chips concept and stacked it vertically for the Fish and Chips Burger.

No, there's no patty to look for here; these are actual battered cod pieces within the bun's borders.

The potato part of the towering treat? Think homemade waffle chips (and, to confirm, the chips are also stuffed inside the bun, rather than serving as a side accompaniment).

The tangy, all-important malt vinegar is present in the fish-complementing slaw, and the tartar sauce? It's made in-house, like the waffle chips, and, like the waffle chips, it is also an integral part of the towering treat.

There are pickles, too, to add some crunch to the crunchy pieces of Atlantic cod. (That crunch, by the by, comes from a fish-coating batter that includes IPA beer.)

So where can you find this fish-forward, waffle-chip-yummy, malt-vinegary symphony of a seafood dish that is rarely if ever presented in a manner that includes a bun?

At the Valencia and Pasadena Slater's 50/50 locations through April 4, 2021.